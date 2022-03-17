Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices inched up in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-17T10:08:39+0000
Gold prices inched up in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets surged today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Thursday. 

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 395 thousand and 380 thousand dinars, respectively. 

The 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, our correspondent said, with the selling and buying prices resting at 355 and 350 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 395 and 405 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices ranged between 350 and 360 thousand dinars. 

One mithqal= 5 grams

related

Gold heads for worst monthly decline since 2016

Date: 2021-06-30 09:23:02
Gold heads for worst monthly decline since 2016

Gold prices drop in Iraq today

Date: 2021-08-31 10:47:42
Gold prices drop in Iraq today

Gold steady as dollar slides in run-up to U.S. jobs data

Date: 2022-02-04 09:54:46
Gold steady as dollar slides in run-up to U.S. jobs data

Gold eases as dollar rises

Date: 2020-10-15 08:43:11
Gold eases as dollar rises

PRECIOUS-Gold on back foot as firm U.S. dollar weighs

Date: 2021-03-29 10:00:31
PRECIOUS-Gold on back foot as firm U.S. dollar weighs

Gold rises despite Trump stimulus threat as dollar weakens

Date: 2020-12-23 10:10:12
Gold rises despite Trump stimulus threat as dollar weakens

Including Iraq, Gold reserves of five Arab countries amount to +1,000 tons

Date: 2021-11-13 08:41:55
Including Iraq, Gold reserves of five Arab countries amount to +1,000 tons

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-10-07 08:48:36
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today