Iraq News

Gold prices inch up in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-24T09:20:49+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets rose on February 24, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold inched to reach 395 thousand and 391 thousand dinars, respectively. 

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 365 and 361 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 395 and 405 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 365 and 370 thousand dinars. 

One mithqal= 5 grams

