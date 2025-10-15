Gold prices inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices surged sharply across markets in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s al-Nahr Street wholesale market, the price of one mithqal (4.25 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold rose to 838,000 Iraqi dinars, up from 820,000 dinars on Tuesday. The buying price stood at 834,000 dinars.

Locally refined Iraqi gold also climbed, selling for 808,000 dinars per mithqal and buying at 804,000 dinars. In retail jewelry shops, 21-carat Gulf gold sold between 840,000 and 850,000 dinars, while Iraqi gold traded between 810,000 and 820,000 dinars.

In Erbil, prices followed a similar upward trend: 22-carat gold sold for 900,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat at 860,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 737,000 dinars.