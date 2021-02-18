Report

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-18T09:33:17+0000
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (February 18, 2021) are listed below

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

367,000

362,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

335,000

332,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

360,000 – 375,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

335,000-340,000

