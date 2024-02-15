Gold prices in Baghdad and Erbil markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices stabilized in local markets in the capital, Baghdad, while they rose in Erbil, on Thursday.

According to our correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 424,000 IQD, with a buying price of 420,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 394,000 IQD, while the buying price was 390,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 425,000 and 435,000 IQD, while the selling price of a mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 IQD.