Gold prices hit new records in the Iraqi and Kurdish markets

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported gold climbed in Baghdad, and Erbil Markets, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported on Thursday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 464 thousand and 460 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also dropped, with the selling and buying prices resting at 436 and 430 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 465 and 475 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 435 and 445 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 535 thousand dinars, 22-carat gold at 490 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 470 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold at 400 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams