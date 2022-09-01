Gold prices have dropped in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets dropped today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Thursday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 352 thousand and 348 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, with the selling and buying prices resting at 322 and 318 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell 21-carat Gulf gold for 350 and 360 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 320 and 330 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams