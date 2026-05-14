Gold prices fall in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices dipped in Baghdad while edging higher in Erbil, hovering around the million-dinar mark, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 1.012 million IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 1.008 million IQD. The same gold had sold for 1.015 million IQD on Wednesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 982,000 IQD, with a buying price of 978,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1.015 million and 1.025 million IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 985,000 and 995,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices moved in the opposite direction, with 22-carat gold selling at 1.050 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 1.003 million IQD, and 18-carat at 860,000 IQD.