Gold prices edged higher in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-04T10:22:21+0000
Gold prices edged higher in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged higher on August 04, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 370 thousand and 366 thousand dinars, respectively. 

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 330 and 326 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 370 and 380 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 330 and 340 thousand dinars. 

One mithqal= 5 gram

