Gold prices edged higher in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-18T12:08:08+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged higher on July 18, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 352 thousand and 348 thousand dinars, respectively. 

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 312 and 308 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 350 and 360 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 310 and 320 thousand dinars. 

One mithqal= 5 gram

