Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices edged higher in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-25T10:10:18+0000
Gold prices edged higher in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged higher on August 25, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 Gulf, Turkish, and European gold carats reached 363 thousand and 359 thousand dinars, respectively. 

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 333 and 329 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 365 and 375 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 325 and 335 thousand dinars. 

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 415 thousand dinars, 22-carat gold prices at 380 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 370 thousand dinars, while 18-carat gold at 310 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 gram

related

Gold rises as Omicron fears offset strength in dollar

Date: 2021-11-30 06:29:14
Gold rises as Omicron fears offset strength in dollar

Gold climbs as dollar, Treasury yields weaken

Date: 2021-10-19 06:27:07
Gold climbs as dollar, Treasury yields weaken

PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher from over 4-month low as dollar weakens

Date: 2020-11-25 10:03:01
PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher from over 4-month low as dollar weakens

Gold prices firm as U.S. Treasury yields slide

Date: 2021-06-21 06:35:31
Gold prices firm as U.S. Treasury yields slide

Gold prices edged lower in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2022-08-11 09:02:36
Gold prices edged lower in the Iraqi capital today

PRECIOUS-Gold tumbles to over 4-month low on early Fed taper bets

Date: 2021-08-10 08:56:48
PRECIOUS-Gold tumbles to over 4-month low on early Fed taper bets

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-01-28 09:56:56
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold heads for first weekly fall in five on dollar strength

Date: 2021-07-23 08:16:39
Gold heads for first weekly fall in five on dollar strength