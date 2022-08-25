Gold prices edged higher in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged higher on August 25, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 Gulf, Turkish, and European gold carats reached 363 thousand and 359 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 333 and 329 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 365 and 375 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 325 and 335 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 415 thousand dinars, 22-carat gold prices at 380 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 370 thousand dinars, while 18-carat gold at 310 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 gram