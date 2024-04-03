Gold prices edge higher in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The prices of gold rose in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported.

Gold prices on al-Nahar Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 470,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. The buying price settled at 466,000 Iraqi dinars.

The selling price of one mithqal of Iraqi 21-carat gold was 440,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 436,000.

In goldsmith shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 475,000 and 485,000, while Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 445,000 and 455,000 dinars.