Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-29T10:01:57+0000

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets dropped today, Saturday, January 27. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold inched up to reach 367 thousand and 363 thousand dinars, respectively. Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 337 and 333 thousand dinars. Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 370 and 375 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 340 and 345 thousand dinars. One mithqal= 5 grams

