Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-27T12:59:24+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets dropped today, Thursday, January 27. 

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold inched up to reach 372 thousand and 368 thousand dinars, respectively. 

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 342 and 338 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 375 and 380 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 345 and 350 thousand dinars. 

One mithqal= 5 grams

 

