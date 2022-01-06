Report
Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-01-06T09:49:50+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets dropped today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Thursday.
Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold inched up to reach 370 thousand and 366 thousand dinars, respectively.
Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 340 and 336 thousand dinars.
Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 370 and 375 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 340 and 345 thousand dinars.
One mithqal= 5 grams
