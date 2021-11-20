Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-20T11:28:23+0000
Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets dropped today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Saturday. 

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 379 thousand and 375 thousand dinars, respectively. 

The 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, our correspondent said, with the selling and buying prices resting at 349 and 345 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 380 and 385 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices ranged between 350 and 355 thousand dinars. 

One mithqal= 5 grams

related

Gold inches up in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-05-06 08:30:55
Gold inches up in Kurdistan today

Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital

Date: 2021-10-20 10:18:29
Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital

Gold eases as dollar rises

Date: 2020-10-15 08:43:11
Gold eases as dollar rises

Gold prices inch up in Iraq today

Date: 2021-08-17 09:04:15
Gold prices inch up in Iraq today

Gold rises despite Trump stimulus threat as dollar weakens

Date: 2020-12-23 10:10:12
Gold rises despite Trump stimulus threat as dollar weakens

PRECIOUS-Gold gains after U.S. Fed chief calms rate hike jitters

Date: 2021-06-23 07:28:20
PRECIOUS-Gold gains after U.S. Fed chief calms rate hike jitters

Gold buoyed by lower yields, virus woes; Fed meeting in focus

Date: 2021-07-26 07:01:59
Gold buoyed by lower yields, virus woes; Fed meeting in focus

Gold is dropping with the rise of the dollar

Date: 2020-09-02 07:30:58
Gold is dropping with the rise of the dollar