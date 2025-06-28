Gold prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Saturday, gold prices edged lower in Baghdad’s and Erbil’s markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 652,000 IQD, with a buying price of 648,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 622,000 IQD, with a buying price of 618,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 655,000 and 666,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 625,000 and 635,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 21-carat gold was 648,000 IQD per mithqal, and 18-carat gold was 555,000 IQD.