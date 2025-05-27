Gold prices drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On tuesday, gold prices edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded in the morning a selling price of 654,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 650,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 624,000 IQD, with a buying price of 620,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 665,000 and 655,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 625,000 and 635,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold at 685,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 655,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 560,000 IQD.