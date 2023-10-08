Gold prices dip in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News / In the local markets of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, gold prices witnessed a decline, while they remained stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the gold prices in the wholesale markets of Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 401,000 dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a purchase price of 397,000 dinars.

Our correspondent noted that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 371,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 367,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 405,000 and 415,000 dinars, while the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold varied between 375,000 and 385,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in Erbil, they remained stable, with the selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold at 485,000 dinars. The price for 22-carat gold was 445,000 dinars, 21-carat gold was 425,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was sold at 365,000 dinars.