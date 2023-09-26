Gold prices dip in Baghdad, hold steady in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, have seen a decrease in the local markets of the capital city, Baghdad, while remaining stable in the markets of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets of Al-Nahr Street in the capital, Baghdad, recorded this morning a selling price of 414,000 IQD per one mithqal (equivalent to five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a purchase price of 410,000 IQD.

Our correspondent also noted that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 384,000 IQD, with a purchase price of 380,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices at jewelry shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 415,000 and 425,000 IQD, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranges between 385,000 and 400,000 IQD.

As for gold prices in Erbil, they remained stable. The selling price of 24-carat gold was 485,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold was sold at 425,000 IQD per mithqal, and 18-carat gold was sold at 365,000 IQD.