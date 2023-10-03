Gold prices dip in Baghdad but remain stable in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Gold prices edged lower in the local markets of Baghdad, while they remained stable in Erbil on Tuesday.

In the wholesale markets on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold weighed 400,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 396,000 dinars. Meanwhile, the selling price of one mithqal (approximately five grams) of 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 370,000 dinars, while the purchase price settled at 366,000 dinars.

Retail gold prices in local goldsmith shops displayed variability. The selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars. In contrast, the Iraqi gold mithqal's selling price fluctuated between 370,000 and 380,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices remained stable. The selling price for 24-carat gold stood at 478,000 dinars, 22-carat gold sold at 438,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 418,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 358,000 dinars per mithqal.