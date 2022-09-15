Report

Gold prices dip in Baghdad and Erbil today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-15T11:11:37+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold stabilized in the Iraqi markets on September 15, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 Gulf, Turkish, and European gold carats reached 350 thousand and 346 thousand dinars, respectively. 

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 320 and 316 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a range between 350 and 360 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 320 and 330 thousand dinars. 

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 400 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 360 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold at 300 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 gram

