Gold prices decline in Iraqi markets

Shafaq News/ Gold prices decreased in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday, according to Shafaq News agency correspondent.
The selling price of one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad was recorded at 402,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 398,000 dinars. This marks a decline from Sunday's prices, which were at 415,000 dinars.
The selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold also decreased to 372,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 368,000 dinars.
Gold prices in goldsmiths' shops ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars for 21-carat Gulf gold, and between 370,000 and 380,000 dinars for Iraqi gold.
In Erbil, the selling price of 24 karat gold was 465,000 dinars, while 22 karat sold for 430,000 dinars, 21 karat sold for 415,000 dinars, and 18 karat sold for 350,000 dinars. One mithqal of gold is equal to five grams.