Gold prices climb in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-29T11:17:27+0000
Gold prices climb in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets climbed today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Monday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 369 thousand and 365 thousand dinars, respectively.

The 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, our correspondent said, with the selling and buying prices resting at 339 and 335 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 370 and 375 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices ranged between 340 and 345 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams

