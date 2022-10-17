Report

Gold prices climb in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-17T09:48:57+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged higher today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Monday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 339 thousand and 335 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also dropped, with the selling and buying prices resting at 309 and 305 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 340 and 350 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 365 and 355 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams

