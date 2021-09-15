Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-15T10:30:43+0000
Gold prices climb in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ The prices of the domestic and foreign precious gold climbed in the Iraqi market today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency Correspondent to the wholesale market in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, said that the buying and selling prices of one mithqal of Gulf, Turkish, and European 21 Karat gold rose to 369,000 and 364,000 dinars, respectively.

The selling price of Iraqi 21 Karat gold is 339,000 dinars, 5,000 dinars above the purchase price for the mithqal.

Retailers in the Iraqi capital are selling the Gulf 21 Karat gold at 370,000-375,000 dinars range, while the prices of its domestic counterpart range between 340,000 and 345,000 dinars.

1 Mithqal= 5 grams

