Gold prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, gold prices increased in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

A survey by Shafaq News Agency showed that gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 670,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 666,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 640,000 IQD, with a buying price of 636,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 670,000 and 680,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 640,000 and 650,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 777,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 680,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 583,000 IQD.