Gold prices climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices recorded an upward trend in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, the price of one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 670,000 IQD in Baghdad’s wholesale markets, particularly on al-Nahr Street. The buying price stood at 666,000 IQD, up from 659,000 IQD the previous day.

Iraqi-made 21-carat gold was also priced higher, with a selling rate of 640,000 IQD and a buying price of 636,000 IQD.

In retail shops across the capital, the price for one mithqal of 21-carat foreign gold ranged from 670,000 to 680,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold was sold between 640,000 and 650,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices remained stable. A mithqal of 22-carat gold was sold at 700,000 IQD, while 21-carat gold stood at 668,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 573,000 IQD.