Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices buoyed by lower U.S. bond yields

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-29T07:19:06+0000
Gold prices buoyed by lower U.S. bond yields

Shafaq News / Gold prices treaded water on Wednesday, with lower U.S. Treasury yields lending support, as bullion's struggle to break out of its range-bound trade continued.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,821.57 per ounce by 0254 GMT. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.1% at $1,823.10.

Helping the appeal of non-yielding bullion, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased on Wednesday after three straight sessions of gains.

U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers promised further rapid interest-rate hikes to bring down high inflation on Tuesday, but pushed back against growing fears among investors and economists that sharply higher borrowing costs will trigger a steep downturn.

Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.

(CNBC)

related

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2022-02-08 09:25:18
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Iraq ranks 38th in the list of largest gold reserves worlwide

Date: 2021-05-09 06:57:37
Iraq ranks 38th in the list of largest gold reserves worlwide

Gold prices edge higher in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2022-05-21 09:04:59
Gold prices edge higher in the Iraqi capital today

Gold recovers from a nine-month low

Date: 2021-03-09 08:49:30
Gold recovers from a nine-month low

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-08-24 09:37:04
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-09-18 09:22:03
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold prices jump as dollar edges lower

Date: 2020-12-28 10:27:17
Gold prices jump as dollar edges lower

Gold slips as firm Treasury yields, risk appetite dent appeal

Date: 2022-03-14 06:42:37
Gold slips as firm Treasury yields, risk appetite dent appeal