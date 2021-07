Shafaq News / Gold prices rose today, Tuesday, in the Iraqi markets.

The selling and purchase prices of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 343 thousand Dinars and 338 thousand Dinars, respectively.

The selling and buying price of one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf Gold in blacksmithing shops settled at 373 and 368 thousand dinars, respectively.

A mithqal is equivalent to five grams.