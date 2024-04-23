Gold inches lower throughout Iraq

Shafaq News / Gold prices dipped in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 475,000 IQD, with a buying price of 471,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 445,000 IQD, while the buying price was 441,000 IQD.

In jewelery shops, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 480,000 and 490,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranged between 450,000 and 460,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold was 545,000 IQD, while 21-carat gold was sold for 480,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold for 415,000 IQD.

Globally, Gold prices fell to a more than two-week low as easing concerns of an escalation in the Middle East crisis triggered profit-taking after a recent rally.

Spot gold fell 1.2% to $2,298.58 per ounce, as reported by Reuters.

Gold, silver, and palladium touched their lowest since April 5 earlier in the session, while platinum hit a three-week low. Platinum dipped 0.5% to $912.65, and palladium dropped 1.2% to $996.80.