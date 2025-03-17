Gold inches lower in Baghdad, holds ground in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, gold prices dropped in Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil.

In Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, the price of one mithqal (about five grams) 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 618,000 IQD, with a buying price of 614,000 IQD. Iraqi gold of the same carat was sold at 588,000 IQD, with a buying price of 584,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, with 21-carat Gulf gold ranging between 620,000 and 630,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold was sold between 590,000 and 600,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 715,000 IQD, 22-carat at 655,000 IQD, 21-carat at 625,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 535,000 IQD per mithqal.