Gold holds steady in Baghdad, soar in Erbil
2023-10-22T08:55:39+00:00

Shafaq News / Gold prices remained stable in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, while experiencing a notable surge in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, in the wholesale markets of Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price per mithqal (4.25 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was recorded at 404,000 dinars, with a buying price of 400,000 dinars.

Furthermore, our correspondent highlighted that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 374,000 dinars, while the buying price was 370,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 405,000 dinars and 415,000 dinars. Meanwhile, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold varied between 375,000 dinars and 385,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices witnessed a significant increase, with the selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold reaching 515,000 dinars. The selling price for 21-carat gold was 455,000 dinars, and for 18-carat gold, it was 395,000 dinars.

It is worth noting that one mithqal of gold equals five grams.

