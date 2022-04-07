Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold edges lower as dollar gains on hawkish Fed minutes

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-07T09:52:47+0000
Gold edges lower as dollar gains on hawkish Fed minutes

Shafaq News/ Gold prices inched lower on Thursday as the U.S. dollar firmed after minutes of the Federal Reserve's March meeting indicated an aggressive stance to combat inflation, denting the safe-haven metal's appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,922.08 per ounce by 0125 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,926.10.

* The dollar hovered near a two-year high against a basket of currencies after Fed minutes showed the central bank is preparing to move aggressively to head off inflation.

* A stronger dollar makes gold less attractive for other currency holders.

* "Many" Fed officials said they were prepared to raise rates in half-percentage-point increments in coming policy meetings to try to bring prices under control, even though the rising risks tied to the Ukraine war held them to the standard hike in March, according to the minutes, which were released on Wednesday.

* Minutes from the European Central Bank's March meeting, due later in the day, are unlikely to include such hawkish plans, though they could offer insight into policymakers' delicate balancing act to manage soaring inflation and slowing growth.

* The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hovered close to multi-year highs hit in the previous session, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* The Perth Mint's sales of gold products in March soared 68% to their highest in a year, the refiner said in a blog post on Wednesday, citing an increased appetite for the safe-haven metal following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

* Spot silver edged 0.2% lower to $24.38 per ounce, platinum shed 0.1% to $952.32 and palladium was up 0.5% at $2,208.87.

Source: Reuters

related

Gold prices firm as U.S. Treasury yields slide

Date: 2021-06-21 06:35:31
Gold prices firm as U.S. Treasury yields slide

Gold is dropping with the rise of the dollar

Date: 2020-09-02 07:30:58
Gold is dropping with the rise of the dollar

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar gains, inflation concerns cap loses

Date: 2021-10-05 07:20:47
PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar gains, inflation concerns cap loses

Gold flat as traders await Fed decision

Date: 2021-12-15 07:43:30
Gold flat as traders await Fed decision

Gold slides to nine-month low as Powell's remarks make yields rally

Date: 2021-03-05 08:09:15
Gold slides to nine-month low as Powell's remarks make yields rally

Gold rises on renewed US stimulus hope, dollar falls

Date: 2020-10-21 08:53:29
Gold rises on renewed US stimulus hope, dollar falls

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-10-25 10:38:52
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2022-01-29 10:01:57
Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today