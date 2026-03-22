Gold drops as strong dollar weigh on demand

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Gold prices fell sharply in global markets, pressured by a stronger US dollar and rising bond yields, reducing the metal’s appeal to investors.

Prices declined from $5,717 per ounce to $5,542 at close, a drop of $175, according to market data.

Economic analyst Mohammed Al-Hassani told Shafaq News that higher US interest rates and dollar strength have weakened demand for gold as a safe haven, despite ongoing geopolitical risks.

He noted that the Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by 0.25% and signaled further monetary tightening, prompting investors to shift toward fixed-income assets.

Al-Hassani said gold could remain under short-term pressure as the dollar holds firm, while longer-term demand may rebound if geopolitical tensions intensify or the dollar weakens.