Gold declines in Baghdad, stablilizes in Erbil

Shafaq News / On Monday, gold prices recorded a downward trend in Baghdad, while they remained stable in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold sold of 474,000 IQD, with a purchase price of 470,000 IQD.

One mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was selling at 444,000 IQD, with a buying price of 440,000 IQD.

In gold shops, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 475,000 and 485,000 IQD, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 445,000 and 455,000 IQD

In Erbil, the price of one mithqal of 24-carat gold was 550,000 IQD, 22-carat gold was 500,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was 480,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was 410,000 IQD.