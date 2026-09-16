Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Berlin

German exports to Iraq rose from $284 million in the first quarter of 2026 to $385 million in the second, bringing the first-half total to about $669 million, according to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office.

Among the products listed, tractors and pharmaceutical products for therapeutic or preventive use led at about $54 million each, followed by blood products, vaccines and immunological preparations at $39 million and passenger vehicles at $37 million.

Packaging machinery accounted for $23 million, electrical control and distribution equipment $22.8 million, and medical and surgical instruments $20.7 million. Centrifuges and filtering or purification machinery totaled $14.4 million, while refrigeration equipment, refrigerators and freezers reached $2.4 million.