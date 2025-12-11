US Defense Act 2026: Strict terms for Iraq, reinforced presence in Syria

Shafaq News – Washington

The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 (NDAA) introduces a series of strategic measures that reshape the US military posture in the Middle East, establish new rules for engagement with the Iraqi government, and extend operations against ISIS. The House of Representatives passed the legislation by a wide margin (312–112), sending it to the Senate for final approval.

Ending the Legal Basis for War in Iraq

Congress repealed the 1991 authorization for the first Gulf War and the 2002 authorization that preceded the invasion of Iraq, ending the legal foundation that allowed successive US administrations to conduct military operations without returning to Congress. The move closes the chapter on the “open-ended war” authorities linked to Iraq.

Security-Cooperation Freeze and Conditions on “Militia” Disarmament

Although the war authorizations were repealed, the NDAA imposes new restrictions on US security assistance by freezing 50 percent of the 2026 budget for the Office of Security Cooperation–Iraq (OSC-I). Releasing the funds requires the Secretary of War to certify that the Iraqi government is taking credible steps to curb the influence of Iran-aligned “militias” through a public, verifiable disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) process, and to reinforce state authority by strengthening the prime minister’s role as commander-in-chief. The Secretary may suspend the freeze for up to 180 days if national-security interests warrant it.

The act also emphasizes investigating and holding accountable security personnel or “militia” elements operating outside the official chain of command and involved in attacks on US or Iraqi forces.

Syria: Restrictions on Withdrawal and Securing Detention Facilities

The NDAA prohibits the use of funds to reduce or merge US military bases in Syria unless the Secretary of War and US Central Command certify that the changes will not weaken counterterrorism capabilities and provide a plan to address any resulting security gaps.

Section 1216 directs the Department of War to take urgent measures to bolster security at the Al-Hol and Roj camps, support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in preventing detainee escapes or renewed radicalization, and submit an annual report outlining plans to repatriate detainees.

Extending Authorities for Counter-ISIS Operations

The act extends counterterrorism authorities through December 31, 2026, enabling continued assistance to vetted Syrian groups, support for operations against ISIS, and compensation for Global Coalition partners engaged in these missions.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem,Washington D.C.