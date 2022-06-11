Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Forex-US dollar notches in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-11T08:22:48+0000
Forex-US dollar notches in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) inched higher in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,350 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,750 and 147,750 IQD, respectively.

Exchange is halted in the Kurdistan region on the weekends.

related

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's official markets

Date: 2021-08-04 16:11:44
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's official markets

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-23 10:35:53
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

USD closes higher in Baghdad on Sunday

Date: 2022-04-10 15:05:55
USD closes higher in Baghdad on Sunday

Dollar/Dinar exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil today

Date: 2021-11-02 08:16:13
Dollar/Dinar exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil today

Gold edges up as U.S. dollar retracts

Date: 2021-01-13 10:19:00
Gold edges up as U.S. dollar retracts

USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad on Tuesday

Date: 2022-04-26 15:42:47
USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad on Tuesday

USD/IQD closes slightly lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-22 16:22:37
USD/IQD closes slightly lower in Baghdad

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-11-22 15:34:05
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets