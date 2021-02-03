Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said.

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-03T09:42:58+0000
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said.

Shafaq News / the Central Bank of Iraq on Wednesday, announced increase in the foreign currency exchange.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the foreign currency auction of the Central Bank of Iraq recorded a 26.47% increase to 68,162 thousand dollars which the bank covered at an exchange rate of 1460 dinars per dollar.

He added that the sales operations were in the form of wire transfer and credits.

Last December, Iraq’s central bank increased the sale price of U.S. dollars to banks and currency exchanges to 1,460 dinars, from 1,182 dinars, seeking to compensate for a decline in oil revenue due to low crude prices.

The central bank of Iraq said the key reason behind the dinar’s devaluation was to close the gap of widened 2021 budget inflation after a collapse in global oil prices, a major source of Iraq’s financial resources.

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-26 07:42:57
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-02 07:32:03
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dhi Qar oil company engineers organize a sit up demanding regularisation

Date: 2021-01-13 06:32:55
Dhi Qar oil company engineers organize a sit up demanding regularisation

Iraq is part of 30 joint investment companies with Arab countries

Date: 2020-11-22 09:19:36
Iraq is part of 30 joint investment companies with Arab countries

Iraq ranks 29th in the lowest oil prices list

Date: 2020-08-23 09:40:29
Iraq ranks 29th in the lowest oil prices list

Iraq publishes its monthly gas production

Date: 2020-09-30 07:18:18
Iraq publishes its monthly gas production

Iraq Achieves wheat self-sufficiency

Date: 2020-07-26 10:05:07
Iraq Achieves wheat self-sufficiency

Iraq paid most of its electricity dues to Iran

Date: 2021-01-06 08:10:29
Iraq paid most of its electricity dues to Iran