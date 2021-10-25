Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction drop

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-25T12:00:16+0000
For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction drop

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $103 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $103,313,044 down by 31.5% compared to Sunday's $150,823,703.

The weighted average rate of the Iraqi dinar to the US dollar was fixed at 1460.

Our correspondent explained that five banks and 42 exchange companies cashed $6.29 million, while the $97,023,044 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 16 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sales climb to 29million dollars

Date: 2021-02-14 08:52:54
CBI sales climb to 29million dollars

CBI sales inched up by 2% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-04-28 12:06:47
CBI sales inched up by 2% in the Foreign Currency Auction

CBI sales in the Currency Auction rise today

Date: 2021-08-11 10:05:56
CBI sales in the Currency Auction rise today

CBI: Iraqis will soon abandon generators and adopt solar energy systems

Date: 2021-09-24 09:33:31
CBI: Iraqis will soon abandon generators and adopt solar energy systems

CBI allocates 3$ billion dollars to control the exchange rate, MP says

Date: 2021-06-13 11:07:59
CBI allocates 3$ billion dollars to control the exchange rate, MP says

CBI sales rose by 8% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-02-17 10:17:20
CBI sales rose by 8% in the Foreign Currency Auction

CBI sales slip by +8%

Date: 2021-05-02 10:09:42
CBI sales slip by +8%

CBI sales in the currency auction inched up today

Date: 2021-08-15 12:22:09
CBI sales in the currency auction inched up today