For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction drop

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $103 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $103,313,044 down by 31.5% compared to Sunday's $150,823,703.

The weighted average rate of the Iraqi dinar to the US dollar was fixed at 1460.

Our correspondent explained that five banks and 42 exchange companies cashed $6.29 million, while the $97,023,044 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 16 banks meeting those demands.