For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to drop

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-01T12:16:27+0000
For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to drop

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned less than $160 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's foreign currency sales in this week's second auction amounted to $159,275,516, 7.02% below Friday's $184,601,540. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 159 exchange companies cashed $36.83 million, while the $122,445,516 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 20 banks meeting those demands.

