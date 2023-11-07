Fluctuations in Basra crudes' prices

Shafaq News / The prices of Basra intermediate crude oil dropped today, Tuesday, due to the global decrease in oil prices, while heavy crude oil prices increased.

The prices of Basra heavy crude rose by 0.35 dollars, reaching 83.31 dollars, and the prices of Basra intermediate crude decreased by 0.05 dollars, reaching 86.06 dollars.

Global oil prices decreased, giving up most of the gains from the previous day, due to concerns about weak demand in China. Investors are focusing on trade data scheduled for later today to assess the demand from the world's second-largest consumer of oil.