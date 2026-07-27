Five-part energy plan targets Iraq’s power shortages

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Electricity Ministry on Monday outlined a five-part plan to address widespread power cuts through additional fuel supplies, the return of stalled generating units, domestic gas development, solar projects, and electricity links with neighboring countries.

Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Jiyad told Shafaq News that regional tensions had contributed to the crisis but were not its only cause, citing lower domestic and imported gas supplies, unprecedented temperatures, and rising demand on the national grid.

The ministry is now “coordinating with relevant authorities” to secure fuel, restore offline units, accelerate local gas investment, expand solar generation, and diversify electricity supplies.

Under Iraq’s latest agreement with GE Vernova, the US energy company must arrange up to 10,000 megawatts of electricity imports from neighboring countries by 2027, parliamentary Electricity and Energy Committee member Riyadh Adday told Shafaq News.

The ministry previously projected peak summer generation of about 30,000 megawatts against demand of 55,000 to 60,000 megawatts, indicating that scheduled cuts would continue even if plants operated at full planned capacity.

Read more: 40-GW electricity gap forces Iraq to back private generators