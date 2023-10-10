Environmental concerns over gas flaring in southern Iraq

Shafaq News / Abdullah Al-Qadi, the CEO of Crescent Petroleum, an Emirati oil company, expressed deep concern on Tuesday about the environmental impact of approximately 1500 cubic meters of associated gas being flared from oil fields in southern Iraq, leaving significant environmental traces on the cities there.

Speaking during a seminar on the sidelines of the 2023 Miri Forum in Erbil, Al-Qadi highlighted that Iraqi oil contracts obligate all companies to address the gases produced. However, some companies fail to fully adhere to these regulations.

Regarding Crescent Petroleum's operations in Iraq, he stated, "We are fully committed to not flaring any quantity of gas. We are the only company in Iraq, if not the entire Middle East, that does not flare any gas whatsoever." Al-Qadi mentioned that the company has recently started utilizing solar energy to generate some power in the region, aiming to reduce environmental impact.

Al-Qadi pointed out that approximately 1400 to 1500 cubic meters of gas are flared daily in southern Iraq, with the environmental impact being significantly felt in cities like Amara, Nasiriyah, and Basra. He affirmed the Iraqi government's earnest commitment to changing the gas situation in Iraq concerning production, treatment, and environmental impact reduction.