Energy boost for Iraq: Siemens to build new power plants

Shafaq News/ Iraq has signed an agreement with Siemens Energy to add 14,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity generation capacity to its national grid, the Ministry of Electricity announced on Thursday.

The agreement, marking the third phase of Iraq's strategic energy partnership with Siemens, includes the construction of gas-fired power plants across the country. These facilities will primarily utilize locally sourced natural gas, including gas currently flared during oil production, to enhance sustainability and efficiency.

Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel stated that the new Siemens-built plants would employ combined-cycle technology, allowing electricity generation without additional fuel consumption. He also noted that the latest agreement would raise Iraq’s projected total generation capacity to 38,000 MW.

Iraq currently generates approximately 28,000 MW of electricity, while peak summer demand can exceed 55,000 MW, leading to frequent power outages and reliance on private diesel generators.

In addition to new power generation, the agreement includes long-term maintenance for existing facilities, such as the Dibis Gas and Al-Mussaib Thermal power stations.

Notably, similar agreements have been signed with GE Vernova and France’s TotalEnergies to increase capacity and reduce emissions through flared gas recovery.

Iraq has historically relied on electricity and gas imports from Iran to supplement domestic supply. However, these imports have been subject to disruptions due to US sanctions and regional tensions, highlighting the urgency of developing more resilient, homegrown energy solutions.

Officials have described the Siemens partnership as a key step toward achieving greater energy independence and ensuring a more stable national grid.