Egypt exports to Iraq rise to $880M in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Cairo

Egypt’s exports to Iraq rose to about $880 million in 2025, up nearly 8% from $815.9 million in 2024, according to data from the United Nations Comtrade database.

Electrical and electronic equipment led exports at about $159.7 million, followed by plastics at $108.2 million. Food-related products also featured prominently, including edible vegetables at $75.05 million and prepared food items at $74.2 million.

Other exports included essential oils and cosmetics at around $77.2 million, fruit and nuts at $51.5 million, and furniture and prefabricated structures at roughly $51 million, while pharmaceutical products reached about $36.5 million.