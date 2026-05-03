Egypt resumes horse exports to Iraq after 18-year halt

Shafaq News- Cairo

Egypt has resumed the export of purebred Arabian horses to Iraq via overland transport through Jordan, ending an 18-year suspension in the trade, the Egyptian General Cooperative Association for Horse Development and Breeding announced Sunday.

The first shipment comprised seven purebred Arabian horses transferred under approved veterinary and commercial procedures.

Iraq represents a strong market for Egyptian breeders, according to the association's chairman, Said Sharbash, citing sustained Iraqi demand for Arabian bloodlines and the international reputation Egyptian horses carry for genetic purity and pedigree.

He said a program is in place to export approximately 100 horses in the coming weeks, with purchase inquiries already received from Iraqi, Jordanian, and Gulf markets.

The exports are being conducted under the Agreement on Facilitation and Promotion of Trade Exchange Among Arab States, with certificates of origin issued by the Arab League. This arrangement grants customs exemptions and improves the price competitiveness of Egyptian horses in Arab markets.

Read more: Equestrianism: A rising passion among Baghdad’s women