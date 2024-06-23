EIA reports a decline in Iraq's oil exports to US

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraqi oil exports to the US had dropped during the past week.

"In a span of a week, the US imports of crude oil from eight major countries amounted to 6.028 million bpd, down by 21,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 6.120 million bpd."

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 164,000 bpd last week, a decrease by 64,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 228,000 bpd."

Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 4.137 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Mexico with 563,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 372,000 bpd, and Colombia with 306,000 bpd.

Brazil, Ecuador, and Nigeria closely trailed with 201,000 bpd, 199,000 bpd, and 86,000 respectively. While no oil imports from Libya were recorded during the same period.