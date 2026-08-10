Dollar up in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Monday's trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 152,500 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 152,500 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Sunday's 152,100 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 153,000 dinars and bought it at 152,000 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 152,500 dinars and buying prices at 152,400 dinars.